ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ITOCHU from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.
About ITOCHU
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
