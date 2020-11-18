ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.45. ITOCHU has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ITOCHU from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,793 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

