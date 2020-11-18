Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.01

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.01 and last traded at $107.01, with a volume of 19047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

