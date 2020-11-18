Jarvis Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00025907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00896499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204575 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002123 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00369075 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

