Jean Matterson Purchases 2,500 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) stock opened at GBX 4,550 ($59.45) on Wednesday. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,610 ($60.23). The stock has a market cap of $527.47 million and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,523.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,454.52.

About Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

