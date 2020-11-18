Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $23.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $29.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.58 and a beta of -0.11. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the third quarter worth $103,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

