Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%.

AMK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.02 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,934 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 497,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,433,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $182,459.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 485,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,801 shares of company stock worth $556,150. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth $206,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 113.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 66.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

