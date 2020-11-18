Jefferies Financial Group Comments on OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneSpaWorld in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of OSW stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $695.89 million and a P/E ratio of 18.20.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services onboard cruse ships. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

