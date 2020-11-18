Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Precision BioSciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 519.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.82%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

DTIL stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 222.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 79.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 433.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

