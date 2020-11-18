Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESLT. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

