Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESLT. TheStreet cut Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.21. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $110.00 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.85.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.
