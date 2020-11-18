Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report issued on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

