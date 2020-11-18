Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Telstra Co. Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telstra in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telstra’s FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Telstra alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLSYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telstra from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY opened at $11.30 on Monday. Telstra has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.