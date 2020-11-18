JMP Securities Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $100.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

