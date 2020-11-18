JMP Securities Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $100.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.
DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zelman & Associates cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
