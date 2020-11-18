John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $39,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,752,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,777,000 after buying an additional 187,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 854,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,404,000 after buying an additional 76,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $42.83.

