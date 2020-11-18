Joint Ventures Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $18,879.12 and approximately $2,431.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00893749 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00204573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00369105 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

