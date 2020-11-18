Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 85.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

