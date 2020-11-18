Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.
OTCMKTS:SOIEF opened at $10.04 on Friday. Stolt-Nielsen has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.
About Stolt-Nielsen
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.