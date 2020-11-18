Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.92

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $65.04, with a volume of 1401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

