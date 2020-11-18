Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $118.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.