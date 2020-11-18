Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 291.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 525,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 89.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,512,000 after purchasing an additional 185,589 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 29.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 763,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,716,000 after purchasing an additional 173,779 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 201.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 171,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 114,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 396.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $283,517.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $126,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,832.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,116 shares of company stock worth $983,565. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

