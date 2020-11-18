Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1,008.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $52.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

