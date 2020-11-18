Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 126,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 122,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $350,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

