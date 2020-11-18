Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,746,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,929,000 after purchasing an additional 880,150 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $23,290,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.