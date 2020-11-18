Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,325 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,325 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CREE. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.16. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

