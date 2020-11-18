Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,026 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $329.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

