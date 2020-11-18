Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $589,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $209.87 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

