Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $612,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 947,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,599 shares of company stock worth $1,202,988. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.3685 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

