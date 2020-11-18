Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $637,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.18.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,108 shares of company stock worth $108,891,612 in the last 90 days.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

