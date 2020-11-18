Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $652,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General stock opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.25. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

