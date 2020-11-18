Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $652,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Workday by 10.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Workday by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $226.78 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average is $195.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.