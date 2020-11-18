Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $676,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE AZN opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.