Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $751,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,513 shares of company stock worth $19,475,231. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

