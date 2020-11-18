Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $755,000 in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

HYLS opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

