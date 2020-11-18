Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $896,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in YETI by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 319,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $966,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.87.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $563,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,177 shares of company stock worth $6,362,976. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $57.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

