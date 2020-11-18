Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $749,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,213 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after buying an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $296,294,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in VMware in the second quarter worth about $91,781,000. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,050,117 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

VMW opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

