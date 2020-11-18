Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $242,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $322,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

