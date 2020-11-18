Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.