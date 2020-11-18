Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,172 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

