Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

