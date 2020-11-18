Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $78.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock worth $4,174,655. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

