Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 16,851 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2,105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 332,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 317,390 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 678,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 226,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,492,000 after acquiring an additional 194,139 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 290,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 167,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02.

