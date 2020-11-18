Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $637,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

UBER opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.