Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $753,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 229,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 216,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

