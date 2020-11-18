Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

