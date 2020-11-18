Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

