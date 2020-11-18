KeyCorp Comments on Meritor, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meritor in a research report issued on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 121.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

