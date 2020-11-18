KeyCorp Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVLV. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Revolve Group stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 61,338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hadley Mullin sold 3,796,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $73,046,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,934,366 shares of company stock valued at $153,245,817. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

