KeyCorp Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $105.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.11.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. Entegris has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

