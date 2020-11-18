KeyCorp Raises Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $190.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIDU. Barclays upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.03.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.0% during the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 22.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.