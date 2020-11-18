KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

NYSE CUBE opened at $33.84 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

