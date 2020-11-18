KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wabtec in a report issued on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $71.39 on Monday. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wabtec by 168.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 5,553.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,306,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $650,503.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,561 shares of company stock worth $11,169,902. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.